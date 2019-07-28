Police in Bountiful looking for owners of ball python snake found in an apartment

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bountiful Police are searching for the owners of a ball python that made it’s way inside someone’s apartment.

Davis County Animal Care and Control responded and was able to rescued the snake and is currently taking care of it.

More found property to let you all know about. This time its a ball python. Yeah. It made it’s way inside someone’s… Posted by Bountiful City Police Department on Saturday, July 27, 2019

If this snake belongs to you, animal control would like you to call them. Their number is 801-444-2200.



What others are reading: