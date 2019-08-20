School is back in session and for some parents, it now becomes a struggle to fill the time after school. The County Library has a big list of options including one location doing Oreo taste tests. Jeff Buydos joined Good Morning Utah to talk about some of the things kids can do after school.
To learn more about The County Library and its services you can visit their website.
What others are reading:
- Oreo taste testing and other after school programs at The County Library
- Is Popeyes’ chicken sandwich better than Chick-Fil-A’s?
- Disneyland honors woman’s 1985 free admission ticket
- Portion of Redwood Road shut down, school on lockout due to barricaded person at apartment complex
- Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast With Meteorologist Devon Lucie