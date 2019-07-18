Ogden Pioneer Days presents the Miss Rodeo Utah Fashion Show

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rodeo is all about the beasts! They’ve got bulls and broncs, but they also have some beauty.

Ogden Pioneer Days is the exclusive rodeo sponsor of the Miss Rodeo Utah Pageant, held each year, July 19-24, as a part of Pioneer Days.

On Thursday’s Midday, Miss Rodeo Utah 2019, McKaylie Richins, stopped by the studio to talk with Nicea about the busy week she has in store.

Hear McKaylie and Nicea talk about McKaylie’s experience as Miss Rodeo Utah, what it will take for this year’s contestants to become the next Miss Rodeo Utah and the upcoming Miss Rodeo Utah Fashion Show.

The Fashion Show, featuring McKaylie and the contestants in this year’s pageant, is at noon on Tuesday, July 23 at the Ogden-Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd. Cost is $45 per person. RSVP at 801-668-2555.

For more details about Ogden Pioneer Days click here.