SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 2019 African Festival is being held this Saturday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

The family friendly event, which runs from Noon to 8PM, is free and will feature music, dance and spoken word performances, with art and food booths galore!

On Friday’s Midday, Miss Utah Africa 2019, Fatoumatta Barrow, stopped by the studio to talk about the festival and her native country of Gambia.