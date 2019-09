SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk brings light to the darkness of cancer by funding lifesaving research and support for people battling cancer.

The walk is October 12th at Library Square 200 East 400 South, Salt Lake City. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Registration is free and everyone gets a lantern but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission. To register go to lightthenight.org