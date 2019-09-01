Juveniles steal vehicle from from Cache County youth treatment center

Two teenage boys are in custody after stealing a a vehicle from a youth treatment center in Cache County on Saturday, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A trooper spotted the stolen vehicle on southbound I-15 and pulled up alongside it. The teenagers swerved into the trooper’s vehicle, and the trooper attempted to push the vehicle into the guardrail in order to cut off its path.

However, the vehicle swerved around the guardrail, exiting the road into a dirt embankment. At that point, the two teenagers left the vehicle and fled through nearby fields.

The Box Elder Sheriff’s Office, Tremonton, Garland Police, and DNR Wildlife Enforcement set up containment and deployed a K-9 to search for the teenagers. The driver of the stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old male, was found and taken into custody.

The passenger in the stolen vehicle, as 15-year-old male, was still at large as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, but was later taken into custody.