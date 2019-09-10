Helping the Utah Food Bank put an end to childhood hunger

The sad truth is that 1 in 7 children in Utah face dealing with hunger every day. The Utah Food Bank is on a mission to put an end to that statistic. Holly King, a health educator with the Salt Lake County Health Department, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about some of the recent initiatives the Utah Food Bank has been using to combat the problem.
To learn how you can get involved or to make a donation, visit UtahFoodBank.org.
