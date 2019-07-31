Newsfore Opt-In Form

Harmons pharmacies offering on-site screenings and care

Local

by: Trevor Warner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All pharmacists & pharmacies at Harmons Neighborhood Grocer locations are now offering on-the-spot screenings and treatments for five common medical conditions.

With this move, Harmons becomes one of the first pharmacies in Utah to offer on-site screening and treatment for strep throat, cold sores, urinary tract infections, self-administered contraceptives and yeast infections.

On Wednesday’s Midday, Jessica Alba, PharmD, stopped by the studio to discuss the new services and the entire process from paperwork to filled prescriptions.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS