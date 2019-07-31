Harmons pharmacies offering on-site screenings and care

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All pharmacists & pharmacies at Harmons Neighborhood Grocer locations are now offering on-the-spot screenings and treatments for five common medical conditions.
With this move, Harmons becomes one of the first pharmacies in Utah to offer on-site screening and treatment for strep throat, cold sores, urinary tract infections, self-administered contraceptives and yeast infections.
On Wednesday’s Midday, Jessica Alba, PharmD, stopped by the studio to discuss the new services and the entire process from paperwork to filled prescriptions.