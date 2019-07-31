Harmons pharmacies offering on-site screenings and care

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – All pharmacists & pharmacies at Harmons Neighborhood Grocer locations are now offering on-the-spot screenings and treatments for five common medical conditions.

With this move, Harmons becomes one of the first pharmacies in Utah to offer on-site screening and treatment for strep throat, cold sores, urinary tract infections, self-administered contraceptives and yeast infections.

On Wednesday’s Midday, Jessica Alba, PharmD, stopped by the studio to discuss the new services and the entire process from paperwork to filled prescriptions.

What others are clicking on: