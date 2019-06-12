Mother turns her son in after graffiti found on church in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A mother turned her son in as a suspect as officials investigate reports of graffiti on a church building.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building is located at 7944 Smith Ranch Road in the Ranches.

Deputies in Eagle Mountain said they responded to three separate reports of vandalism in the Silver Lake area on the east side of the city.

Deputies found that someone spray painted graffiti not only on the church building but also on a fence, a power box, and a bathroom at a city park.

The Eagle Mountain Division of the Utah County Sherriff’s Office made a Facebook post and added pictures of the graffiti found on the church.

A woman saw the post and believed her son was involved in the graffiti incident, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were able to identify a second person involved after talking to the woman’s son. Both boys are teenagers.

They reportedly admitted to painting different areas during the day earlier in the week.

Police said the graffiti found on the park bathroom is however not believed to have been put there by the teenagers.

According to deputies, the victims are grateful to the mother who “did the right thing” by calling the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are asking anyone that might have surveillance video or information to contact the police department at 801-794-3970 referencing case 19UC06077.

What others are clicking on: