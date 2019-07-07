Fundraiser held for Major Brent Taylor’s birthday

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The North Ogden community gathered to celebrate the 40th birthday of a beloved hero on Saturday.

Major Brent Taylor died in action in November 2018 while deployed in Afghanistan.

Despite losing a hero and a father, the Taylor family says they have all the more reason to give thanks to the outpouring of support from the community.

To pay it forward, Jennie Taylor decided to start a scholarship foundation on behalf of her late husband.

“It’s so meaningful to me to know there are so many people that love us and support us. People 8 months ago I didn’t even know have become dear dear friends,” said Jennie Taylor, Major Taylor’s widow. “They say it takes a village to raise a child well I have 7 children to raise so I have this huge village that gets bigger everyday.”

To celebrate his 40th birthday, the family hopes to raise $40,000 for the foundation. The celebration also served as an opportunity for those who have fond memories with Major Taylor to share their stories.

The party was held at North Ogden’s City Park from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.