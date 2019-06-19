Free 24-hour hotline available to help you or someone you know living with Alzheimer’s disease

UTAH (ABC4 News) – More than 33,000 Utahns are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia and the Utah Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says the numbers are expected to grow.

By 2025, the association predicts Alzheimer’s and other related diseases will increase by 11,000 people.

With a growing number of adults being diagnosed, the association says they are offering a free hotline that will provide professional counselors to help with questions about memory loss and what steps individuals – or family members – should take to determine if the issue is dementia or related to it.

The hotline employee will be able to help people:

Know the 10 signs of early detection

Getting a diagnosis and referrals to diagnostic clinicians

Understanding symptoms and progression of different types of dementia

Information about treatment options

Referrals to clinical studies through the association’s TrialMatch program

Local programming for people with early-stage memory loss

Setting up confidential care consultation in the association’s offices or by phone

Referrals to support groups and message boards where other families can discuss their challenges and possible solutions

Legal, financial and living arrangement options

Provide research information in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement

Referrals to in-person and online education programs for caregivers

Caller’s preferred language (over 200 languages)

If you or someone you know is in need of any of these services, call the 24-hour hotline at 800-272-3900.

