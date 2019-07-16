‘Foodstruction’ food drive benefits Utah Food Bank

Four local companies are competing and helping out the Utah Food Bank at the same time. The ‘Foodstruction’ food drive is being put on by the Salt Lake County Health Department and has teams from Real Salt Lake, SelectHealth, Steward Health Choice Utah and University of Utah Health Plans competing to see who’s food display is best.

Hillary Bryan, from the health department, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the competition.

To learn more you can visit the Salt Lake County Health Department’s website.

What others are clicking on: