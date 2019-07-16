Newsfore Opt-In Form

‘Foodstruction’ food drive benefits Utah Food Bank

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Four local companies are competing and helping out the Utah Food Bank at the same time. The ‘Foodstruction’ food drive is being put on by the Salt Lake County Health Department and has teams from Real Salt Lake, SelectHealth, Steward Health Choice Utah and University of Utah Health Plans competing to see who’s food display is best.

Hillary Bryan, from the health department, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the competition.

To learn more you can visit the Salt Lake County Health Department’s website.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS