Food Truck Friday: The Rollin’ Mug

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday’s at ABC4 we welcome in our local food trucks; and this week, we welcomed ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ to the station.

The owners of ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ are Brian and Tena Hale. They tell us that this big mug was built back in the 1950’s and that there were four of them. This mug used to sit in the Ogden Canyon and those running it would serve homemade Root Beer out of it. As far as Brian and Tena are aware, the one that they own, is the only one that is left!

Tena and Brian say this mug didn’t used to move around like it does today. When they bought it two years ago, they completely remodeled it by re-doing the electrical and plumbing, adding stainless steel counters, and adding an awning this year.

Tena and Brian say they have fun going to private and public events, and say they are available for weddings, reunions, school fundraisers and city days.

Now even though ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ is a giant Root Beer Float, Brian and Tena serve so much more! They have 40 to 50 flavors of floats and sodas that they serve at each event!

One of the most important things in a Root Beer Float is the ice cream, and ‘The Rollin Mug’ uses Farr’s Vanilla Ice Cream. Why you ask? Tena and Brian say its creamy and combines well with the sodas to make a great foamy top!

Brian and Tena say they try to avoid the “brand” flavors and use “boutique” brands to make unique flavors. The top sellers are Root Beer and Butter Beer, followed by flavors like Pina Colada, Black Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Peach and Lime Rickey.

A fun fact about ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ is it was voted the #1 Dessert/Drink Truck at the Food Truck Face-off this year; and ranked in the top third out of all 34 trucks! Tena and Brian says this was a great honor because typically the dessert and drink trucks can’t compete with the food trucks based on the tickets they collect.

This upcoming weekend, you can catch ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ in Sunset for Sunset Days. Then, on August 6th, which is National Root Beer Float Day, the mug will be at Murray Food Truck night, which is at Murray Park, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Tena and Brian say they will have treats for their customers!

If you’d like to catch up with ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ and find out where they’ll be next, you can follow ‘The Rollin’ Mug’ on Facebook.

