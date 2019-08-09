Food Truck Friday: Fry Me To The Moon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – We’ve approached another Friday which means it’s time to highlight another food truck during ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast!

This week’s featured food truck is “Fry Me To The Moon!” The truck has been in business for three years now; and it’s family-owned and operated!

Willie Starks is the owner and his daughter Becca is the mastermind and chef behind a lot of the tasty creations!

The community is in love with this food truck, and it shows, as recently the truck won the “Fan Favorite Award” at the Salt Lake Tribune “Food Truck and Brewery Battle” for the second year in a row!

The food truck is known for its Navajo Tacos, but Willie says it’s usually the mini donuts that steal the show. If you didn’t know, “Fry Me To The Moon,” is the home of the free doughnut!

This food truck has so much to offer for special events, lunches, corporate events and parties. “Fry Me To The Moon” has a full catering menu besides what they do on the truck, so if you need someone for Thanksgiving feasts or anything else, they ask that you give them an opportunity to serve you!

The “Fry Me To The Moon” food trucks will be all over the place this weekend! You can find more information on their social media accounts by searching “frymetothemoonslc” or by visiting their website.