Food Truck Friday: Freshies Lobster Co.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday’s on ABC4 Midday have gone to the food trucks!

For this week’s segment, Freshies Lobster Co. Owner, Lorin Smaha, stopped by the studio to visit with Meteorologist Devon Lucie.

The two talked about the Freshies Lobster Co. menu, how Lorin and her team won the 2017 World’s Best Lobster Roll competition in Maine in 2017, and how Lorin made her way to Utah from the East Coast… and that was only the first segment!

During the second half hour of ABC4 Midday, Lorin took Devon inside the food truck and showed him how the lobster roll is made. Then of course, as any foodie would do, Devon got the finished product and stuffed his face! He was in heaven and absolutely speechless!

To find out more about Freshies Lobster Co. visit their website by clicking here.