Fire crews in Draper conduct arson simulation on empty home

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Draper intentionally set a home ablaze Wednesday morning as part of an important arson simulation.

The roughly 40-year-old home has been empty, and will soon be demolished to make way for part of a new subdivision near 13600 South 300 East. Crews from all over the Utah and Salt Lake valleys participated in the training, which included crews setting certain rooms in the home on fire.

Firefighters also retrieved a dummy dressed in fire gear from the flames and performed CPR. Crews conducted the burns to brush up and get more experience in a dark and enclosed environment.

“We do train every day, but we don’t actually have fires every day,” said Capt. Robert Lambert of the Draper City Fire Dept. “This gives us the opportunity to actually learn fire behavior and suppression tactics.”

The training comes after a wet spring, which brings the potential for summer woodland fires.

