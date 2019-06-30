Drowsy driving to blame for Provo Canyon accident

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol says that six people were injured in an accident, caused by drowsy driving, in Provo Canyon on Saturday afternoon.







In a press release, UHP says that on Saturday, at about 3:15 pm, a white pickup truck was traveling down the canyon. The driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel and failed to navigate a curve in the road.

UHP says as a result, the truck drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a gold Toyota in the left corner. After making impact, the driver of the pickup truck woke up, swerved and hit a black Honda in the right corner. Once that happened, the driver of the truck swerved back to the left and hit a Dodge truck, which ended up rolling.

The Utah Highway Patrol then says the pickup hit the guardrail on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes, went back across those lanes and struck the concrete barrier in the center median.





UHP says that luckily there were only minor injuries for everyone involved in this accident. However, UHP also says this accident clearly shows just how dangerous driving drowsy can be.