Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteer training to focus on public safety

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Water quality testing, rope rescue training, and educating the public on the proper way to purify water: these are all topics that the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteers will cover at an upcoming training.

The point of the training is to help the volunteers hone new skills for technical rescues. Search and Rescue volunteers and members of the Utah National Guard will demonstrate how to use devices to filter water, which may prevent the need for some rescues in the future.

“Misinformation, or the fear of getting a waterborne illness, keeps many individuals from hydrating and getting off the mountains. Some have experienced severe, life-threatening dehydration even when water was present,” said Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Commander Erik Bornemeier. “The purpose of this exercise is to provide the public with information and resources to purify water so they can stay hydrated.”

The findings of the training will allow Search and Rescue teams across Utah to share information with the public on how to react in a back-country emergency.

“We spend a lot of time honing our skills for mountain rescue,” said Steve Petty, Reserve Deputy and member of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team. “We do it because we have a passion for helping people, and we’re really good at what we do.”

