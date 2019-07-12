Cafe Zupas has new menu items for you to try!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cafe Zupas is a next generation kitchen with menu items to help you nourish the good life!

On Friday’s Midday, Executive Chef Ethan, stopped by the studio to show off some of Cafe Zupas new menu items, including some delicious new protein bowls!

Cafe Zupas says the protein bowls are low carb and keto-diet friendly; and perfect for the summer season when you’re wanting to enjoy better-for-you dishes and keep up with health goals, but don’t want to sacrifice delicious flavor.

There are 23 locations throughout the state of Utah. To find the location nearest you, click here.