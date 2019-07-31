Newsfore Opt-In Form

‘Alaska Fire’ near Springville over 375 acres

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A fire that started Tuesday night in Utah County has burned 375 acres, officials say.

The fire, dubbed, the Alaska Fire, is just northeast of Springville and is not threatening any structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

