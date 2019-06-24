‘Bags to Beds’ reuses plastic bags to help the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local charitable organization turns trash to treasure by re-purposing plastic bags into beds.

“Bags to Beds,” was started in 2017 by University of Utah student Kaitlin McLean as a way to. “reduce plastic waste while helping those individuals experiencing homelessness in the Salt Lake Valley area.”

Since starting in 2017, “Bags to Beds has worked with thousands of volunteers and distributed more than 80 mats in several countries.”

Each bed takes approximately 300 plastic grocery bags with 10 to 40 hours to finish. McLean said the group is determined to double their donations in 2019 with their “First Annual Plarn-a-Thon” at the Vivint Smarthome Arena.

Local organizations including Hale Center Theater, Patagonia, Hogle Zoo, The University of Utah and Bennion Center teamed up with “Bags to Beds” to increase volunteer contributions in order to meet their goal of increased volunteers and 100 beds made.

If you are interested in helping “Bags to Beds,” email bagstobeds@gmail.com for more information on how to get involved.

