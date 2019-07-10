‘Back to School Closet’ to help kids in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s hard to believe but parents and kids are starting to prepare to go back to school in the Tooele County School District.

During the month of July, Christy Johnson, who is the Homeless Liaison for the Tooele County School District, is helping gather donations for what’s called the “Back to School Closet.”

On Wednesday’s Midday, Christy talked about the items that are needed, where people can donate and how many children are assisted by the “Back to School Closet.”