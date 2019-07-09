‘Baby Shark Live’ coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- You do do do do do not want to miss this.

Baby Shark Live! is headed to the Eccles Theater in the fall.

The first-ever North American tour kicks off on October 3rd; the Salt Lake City show is on October 23rd.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12th and are available online or by phone at 801-355-ARTS. You can also stop by the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sat 10 a.m -2 p.m.) located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Promoters say Baby Shark will join up with his friend, Pinkfong, to sing and dance such songs as “Five Little Monkeys,” ″Wheels on the Bus” and “Jungle Boogie.”

