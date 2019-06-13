American Fork K9 gets new bullet proof vest

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News)- An American Fork Police Department’s K9 received new body armor, thanks to a non-profit organization from Massachusetts.

In a post on the American Fork Police Department’s Facebook, K9 Zeke received a bullet and stab protective vest which was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

The organization that provided the vest to Zeke is Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. They are is a charity located in East Taunton, MA and say their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Established in 2009, the organization has provided over 3,300 protective vests valued at $5.7 million dollars, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.

New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

