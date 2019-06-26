adidas to release Donovan Mitchell inspired signature shoe July 1st

Utah’s friendly neighborhood Spidaman has his very own adidas signature shoe, and Wednesday we got a closer look.

adidas Basektball says the “D.O.N. Issue #1” embodies Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s “Determination Over Negativity”.

Each new colorway of D.O.N. Issue #1 will celebrate Mitchell and other Marvel Super Heroes:

MARVEL’S AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: A red, blue, and white colorway with webbing detailed across the side pays homage to the one and only Spider-Man, and the latest film installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: Shock pink, core black, white and silver, with teeth as fierce as the character. Available July 18.

STEALTH SPIDER-MAN: Black and green with glow in the dark details. Available Aug. 1.

MARVEL’S IRON SPIDER: Red and metallic gold to honor the legendary Iron Spider. Available Aug. 31.

The D.O.N. Issue #1 ($100) will drop on adidas.com on July 1, and at adidas retail stores globally July 5.

For additional information and updates, visit www.adidas.com/us/basketball.

