South Salt Lake motorcycle officer hit by wreckage from a crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A South Salt Lake officer on a motorcycle doing speed inforcement was hit wreckage from a crash Monday morning.

“A lot of flying debris and it could have been fatal just from the debris,” says Executive Officer Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at 2900 South State Street in South Salt Lake between the Harley Davidson and the Train Shoppe stores. It shut the area down for nearly three hours.

Ex. Ofc. Keller says the officer was looking for speeders when a woman drove up next to him and began a conversation. That’s when the officer noticed the speeding red truck coming at them headed southbound on State Street..

“He dove off his bike to escape the falling debris,” says Ex. Ofc. Keller. “At the same time the [truck] impacts a fire hydrant, tore out the fire hydrant, hit a light pole, took down the light pole, the light part of the light pole actually hit our officer, he says as he is diving to the ground.”

The truck, police say then crashed into a median before heading into oncoming traffic, smashing into a wall of a local business.

“The officer picks himself off the ground and runs over to see what’s going on, or how are the people in the vehicle, he gets over there and nobody is in the [truck].

Witnesses who saw the crash told the officer the man was running south on State Street where he was picked up by responding SSLPD officers.

The man was taken to the hospital as the officer controlled the crime scene.

“The amazing thing was I pulled up and replaced him. He was the one blocking this street,” says Ex. Ofc. Keller.

The woman who was next to the motorcycle officer was treated on the scene for head injuries.

Police say the fire hydrant the suspect hit flew up in the air only to crash down through her cars back window.

The motorcycle officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Ex. Ofc. Keller says both and the woman involved are expected to be ok.

What others are clicking on: