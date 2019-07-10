7th annual Hal Wing Memorial Ride set for Saturday, July 13

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol is asking you to “be a hero” on Saturday, July 13.

The 7th annual Hal Wing Memorial Ride, which will benefit the Honoring Heroes Foundation, will begin at 7:30 AM at the Utah Highway Patrol Headquarters in West Valley City; and it will end around 12:00 PM at Legends Motorcycles in Springville.

On Wednesday’s Midday, Sgt. Jason Kelsey with the Utah Highway Patrol, and John Reed with the Honoring Heroes Foundation, talked with Nicea about the memorial ride and the foundation.