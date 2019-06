HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- People living at the Canyon Ranch condos in Holladay woke up to a soggy mess Thursday morning.

Water seeped into several of the units after a water main break in the area near 3400 East Heughs Circle.

Officials are investigating the cause of the water main break and say this is one of a several in the last few weeks.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

