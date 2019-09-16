Want to be a social media influencer? #CheckOut this upcoming convention

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Utah-based social media convention is hosting its fifth annual convention and is inviting the public to “learn, network, grow and play” at its two-day conference.

CVX Live is bringing social media influencers together to meet and greet fans and to teach them about social media. The conference is being held at Utah Valley Convention Center on Friday, Sept. 20, beginning at 10 a.m., and ending on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.

CVX Live is partnering with the Utah Food Bank and is encouraging attendees to bring a non-perishable food item for free general admission or discounted tickets. For more information about the event, click here. For tickets, click here.

What others are clicking on: