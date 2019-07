SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 5: Grayson Allen #24 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms […]

Calling all dancers and stunt performers! The Utah Jazz is searching for performers for their 2019-2020 season.

Open auditions for the Zyia Active Jazz Dancers and the Utah Jazz Stunt Team presented by ProForm will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Dance team auditions will begin at 9 a.m., and stunt team tryouts will begin at 4 p.m. Zyia Jazz Dancers audition results will be announced no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

