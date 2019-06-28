University of Utah officials react to news of Mackenzie Lueck’s murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Univeristy of Utah college student last seen on June 17th was murdered, her body burned in the yard of the suspect now facing charges.

After hearing of the news, the university sent ABC4 the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who knew her. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use university resources.

The university’s Counseling Center is open to students, and the Employee Assistance Program provides counseling to employees.



For after-hours emergencies, a 24/7 crisis line is available at 801-587-3000. Additional resources and information are available at SafeU.utah.edu.

“The death of Mackenzie Lueck is devastating news,” said university President Ruth V. Watkins. “On behalf of the university, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of Mackenzie during this very difficult time.”

University officials say Mackenzie was majoring in kinesiology and planned to graduate in spring 2020.

