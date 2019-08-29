UDOT uses new cranes to decrease construction traffic in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials are using gantry cranes for Utah freeway construction for the first time as part of widening I-15 in Salt Lake County, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Accommodating both traffic and trains has limited work zone space and caused complications on the I-15 Southbound project. Gantry cranes are lighter than traditional cranes and can fit into confined spaces, allowing workers to safely demolish and construct bridge structures without creating traffic delays.
These cranes can move 1.4 million pounds of concrete, which is heavier than the world’s largest airplane.
