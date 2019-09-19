Timpanogos Highway to close this weekend

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)– Timpanogos Highway (SR 92) will be closed at I-15 in Lehi this weekend.

The closure starts at 11 p.m. Saturday and goes through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Officials with Utah Department of Transportation crews will be working to convert the diverging diamond interchange to a traditional interchange.

The closure will not affect Interstate 15 drivers.

Southbound drivers trying to get to American Fork Canyon or Traverse Mountain Outlets will need to use 2100 North. Northbound drivers heading west to Thanksgiving Point can use 2100 North or 14600 South.

Local traffic can use Triumph Boulevard and 2100 North for east/west travel.

UDOT says during the closure, crews will implement new features that will provide additional access to and from I-15:

Traditional interchange at I-15 and Timpanogos Highway (converted from existing diverging diamond interchange)

New off-ramp from southbound I-15 to the frontage road, allowing direct access to Thanksgiving Point and the businesses south

Free-flowing U-turn lane on the Triumph Boulevard bridge to help drivers get from the southbound to northbound frontage road

Check out this video showing how it will all work.

Visitudottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for the latest in traffic and construction updates.

