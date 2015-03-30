Teacher accused of having sex with students will stand trial but separately for each alleged victim

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC 4 Utah) – The former Utah teacher accused of having sex with several students was back in court, Monday — this time for a motion hearing.



Brianne Altice, 35, faces 14 felony charges and could face life in prison if convicted.



Wednesday, a second district judge had to decide whether or not to separate the teacher’s three alleged victims of sexual abuse, which seem to have a lot in common: All were juniors at Davis High School, all were exposed of having had sexual relations with their English teacher, and all are Altice’s alleged victims of sexual abuse.



Attorneys on both sides made their arguments; then, the judge took some time to deliberate. He ultimately granted a severance motion, saying the defendant could suffer prejudice if the court joined the students together. He said it is necessary to keep each case (and each student) separate.



A judge has already established that Altice will stand trial but has not set dates yet. Altice’s charges include but are not limited to rape, sodomy, and sex with a minor.

