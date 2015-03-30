Teacher accused of having sex with students will stand trial but separately for each alleged victim

Local (Wasatch Front)

by: Ali Monsen

Posted: / Updated:
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC 4 Utah) – The former Utah teacher accused of having sex with several students was back in court, Monday — this time for a motion hearing.

Brianne Altice, 35, faces 14 felony charges and could face life in prison if convicted.

Wednesday, a second district judge had to decide whether or not to separate the teacher’s three alleged victims of sexual abuse, which seem to have a lot in common: All were juniors at Davis High School, all were exposed of having had sexual relations with their English teacher, and all are Altice’s alleged victims of sexual abuse.

Attorneys on both sides made their arguments; then, the judge took some time to deliberate. He ultimately granted a severance motion, saying the defendant could suffer prejudice if the court joined the students together. He said it is necessary to keep each case (and each student) separate.

A judge has already established that Altice will stand trial but has not set dates yet. Altice’s charges include but are not limited to rape, sodomy, and sex with a minor.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories