OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and State Marshal’s Office are investigating a fire at an Ogden church.

Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman said the fire was isolated one wing of the Latter-day Saints Church building located at 550 East 900 North.

Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Bauman said damage is estimated around $40,000.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

