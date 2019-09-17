Solitude Resort introduces tiered parking fees to encourage people to carpool

SOLITUDE (ABC4 News) – Officials at Solitude Mountain Resort say they are doing their part to ease traffic congestion in Big Cottonwood Canyon and improve air quality by encouraging people to carpool.

“My initial, instinctive reaction was what? But overall, once I think about the reasoning behind it, it kind of makes sense,” skier Stuard Nelson said Tuesday.

The resort will be implementing paid parking with reduced rates and preferential parking to multi-occupancy vehicles. A portion of proceeds from parking fees will be donated to Breathe Utah.

The resort has also invested in a ride-sharing app that includes incentives that will help skiers and snowboarders connect and share rides.

There are about 200 new spaces available on the Moonbeam lot. They hope this will ease parking congestion on Highway 190.

“I think it’s not going to be too popular, it might detract from the number of people to be there,” Chris Cavalieri, a skier from Salt Lake said.

They have partnered with the Utah Transit Authority to provide free Ski Bus access to season pass holders and Ikon Pass holders.

Would you pay to park @SolitudeMTN this winter? The resort is trying to help with canyon congestion & encourage carpooling. ⛷🏂🎿 $20 for 1-2 people, $10 for 3 people, $5 for 4 or more @abc4utah — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 18, 2019

Solitude is expected to open on Saturday, November 23rd.

Visit solitudemountain.com for details.

