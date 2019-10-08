Senator Orrin Hatch Hosts Cybersecurity Symposium

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News)- October is National Cyber Security month and Utah’s oldest serving senator was motivating college students to take an interested in the topic.

Senator Orrin Hatch was at Utah Valley University Tuesday afternoon where cybersecurity was top of mind.

“It’s really cool that they started this program,” student Mike Montierth said.

It’s only fitting Mike Montierth said, a school that specializes in cybersecurity is offering a Cyber Security and Geopolitics Symposium sponsored by The Orrin G. Hatch Foundation.

“It’s really important to stay current there are a breadth of issues going on around the globe, Montierth said.

John Sherman with The National Intelligence Office talked about cybersecurity on a national level.

“Greater opportunities for international actors to like the Islamic state to define conduits for calls for violence such as on the open internet as well as on the dark web either domestically or internationally,” John Sherman said.

On a local level, the university it’s taking steps to protect its students from cyber threats.

“You don’t know who you’re up against attacks are happening every single day someone with very powerful servers can inflict a lot of damage,” Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez said.

Teaching basic cyber hygiene like installing firewalls and creating strong multi-factor passwords.

Best practices students like Montierth are taking to heart.

“They know what’s going on in the past they can see the history and well as the future, Montierth said.

Now, a lot of the students we spoke to here today showed up because they were interested in a career in cybersecurity.

