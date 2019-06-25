Salt Lake County offers chance to clear criminal records on Expungement Day

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Those with a criminal record will be given the opportunity to clean the slate Wednesday.

The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office is partnering with the Department of Public Safety and volunteers from the Utah State Bar to host an Expungement Day at the Utah Law and Justice Center.

During the event, volunteers will help more than 250 people clear their court records for free thanks to a grant from the Utah Commission of Criminal and Juvenile Justice.

Expungement is available for many nonviolent offenses, including some felonies under Utah law.

The event Wednesday is full. Those in need of assistance can the county’s new Expungement Navigator Jake Smith.

He can be reached at 385-468-7033 or JaSmith@slco.org

Click here for about Jake and his work.

Application for expungement must be submitted to the Department of Public Safety and filed with the court.

Those who attended the event last year said after their records were cleared they were able to get better jobs, promotions, and housing.

“Our whole notion of the criminal justice system is premised on the notion of rehabilitation. On the premise that when you pay your debt to society, we welcome you back into our community to be an equal partner and an equal contributor to the success of our society. Expungement Day is us delivering on that promise,” said Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill.

What others are clicking on: