UPDATE: 11:30 A.M. Salt Lake Fire crews say the gas leak has been shut off.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake City Fire Dept. is responding to a natural gas leak at 2100 South 1300 East.

Westbound 2100 South from 1700 East to 1300 East is closed until crews deem it same.

