Reward offered for arrests and conviction of suspects in Park City robbery

PARK CITY (ABC4 News)- Seven people are facing burglary charges and a reward is being offered in connection to the arrest of others after a burglary at a Park City jewelry store.

Police say on April 27th the burglars broke into Park City Jewelers and took about $83,000 worth of jewelry.

Jessica Jensen, 28; Russell Miller, 29; Keira Baldwin, 33 and Michael Thorpe, 32, were all charged or arrested in connection with the crime. Police records say each of them were in possession of or attempted to sell stolen jewelry. Police say they recovered about $31,000 worth of the stolen jewelry.

Trina Sosa is mentioned in police records as a common thread amongst all suspects. There is a warrant for her arrest.

A warrant has also been issued for Robert Balli and Bryce Talbot.

Warrant issued for Trina Sosa,33. (Courtesy: Park City Police Dept.)

Warrant issued for Bryce Talbot, 32. Courtesy: Park City Police Dept.

Warrant issued for Roberto Balli, 51. (Courtesy; Park City Police Dept.)

A $3,500.00 reward is being posted for any information leading to further arrests and convictions of other suspects involved in the actual burglary at Park City Jewelers.

There is also an additional reward being posted for 10% of the recovered value of any of the stolen jewelry. The police department is not responsible for the reward.

Call the Park City Police Department’s Tip-A-Cop line at 435-615-5847 if you have any tips.

What others are clicking on: