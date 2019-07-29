Police: Man arrested after taking vehicle, leading Draper officers on chase

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 24-year-old is behind bars after police say he stole a vehicle and fled from officers.

It happened around 4 a.m. near 14600 South Gallatin Lane Monday.

The suspect reportedly took off in a white vehicle when officers first responded. They tried to pull him over, but officials say he refused to stop.

Not long after, police say the driver, later identified as Michael George Galespy, crashed the vehicle into a curb at 14075 South Bangerter Parkway and took off on foot.

Police found him hiding in the area.

Galespy will be booked into Salt Lake County jail on numerous charges.

