Police looking for a car involved in an overnight crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit a man while he was crossing the street in South Salt Lake.

Police say on Wednesday night, around 11:30 PM, a 50-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk at 3300 South and 3rd East, when he was hit by a car. Police say the driver of that car, which was either a black or blue Subaru or Mazda hatchback, didn’t stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. If you have any information about this accident, you are asked to call South Salt Lake Police at (801) 799-4173.