MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects pictured in surveillance photos.

Police said in a post on their Facebook, the two are wanted for questioning in a case of credit card fraud they are investigating.

If you recognize either of these individuals, please contact Detective Haskell at 801-264-2674 or 801-840-4000 and reference case 19C018854.

What others are clicking on: