No bike left behind campaign in Utah’s capital city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police is looking for people who need help registering their bikes.

Last year, police say over 1,100 bicycles were reported stolen in the capital city.

Right now, police have more than 200 bikes that can’t be returned because they are no registered.

When a bike’s owner can’t be found, the bike is donated.

That results in three to 400 bikes given to charity each year.

Besides a good lock, police say the best way to protect your bike is to register it.

To access the free and easy online registration, go to slcpd.com