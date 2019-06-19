Mayor Biskupski encourages Salt Lake City’s children to exercise their ‘Outdoor Rights’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is encouraging children to get out and enjoy Mother Nature.

The mayor will put her fishing license to use on Thursday and cast a line alongside kids from the Youth City program to launch the new Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights.

The program’s goal is to get kids outside enjoying nature while educating them on climate change and the importance of environmental stewardship.



“Engagement with the outdoors is vital to children’s health and the sustainability of our community,” Biskupski said. “We want all of our kids to know the joy of following a woodland trail, splashing a stream, or spotting and identifying a wild animal. For all of us, such experiences enhance our appreciation of nature and further our commitment to protecting our environment.”

The kickoff event is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Fairmont Park Pond at 1030 East Sugarmont Dr.

There Biskupi will introduce the 13 points of the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights – including observing a starry sky, exploring a cave, and visiting the Great Salt Lake – before the fishing and other nature-themed activities begin.

For more information about Youth City, an after-school program for youths aged 8-19 click here.



Additional information about Salt Lake City’s Trail & Natural Lands Division and the Outdoor Bill of Rights Program is available here.

What others are clicking on: