Looking for a job? FedEx has seasonal opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- FedEx is looking to hire more than 650 people in Salt Lake City this holiday season.

Openings include package handlers and other support positions. Officials at the company say there is an opportunity for many of the positions to become full time.

Seasonal Part-Time Positions:

Competitive rates

Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period with premiums starting under $10/month

Day and night shifts available

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

Five years of residency in the United States required

Must be able to lift 50 pounds for some positions

Subject to criminal background check and drug screen

Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position

Ten-year work history required (including time as a student)

To apply visit careers.fedex.com.

