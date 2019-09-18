Looking for a job? FedEx has seasonal opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- FedEx is looking to hire more than 650 people in Salt Lake City this holiday season.
Openings include package handlers and other support positions. Officials at the company say there is an opportunity for many of the positions to become full time.
Seasonal Part-Time Positions:
- Competitive rates
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period with premiums starting under $10/month
- Day and night shifts available
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
- Five years of residency in the United States required
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds for some positions
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position
- Ten-year work history required (including time as a student)
To apply visit careers.fedex.com.