Kaysville teen gifted service dog

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- 19-year-old Andrew Morrison of Kaysville has a new best friend thanks to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that breeds, raises, and trains assistance dogs for people with disabilities.

Andrew, who suffers from the rare genetic disease Friedreich’s ataxia, was just paired with his new adorable two-year-old companion Davin.

The Labrador/Golden Retriever mix has been trained in over 40 commands and will help Andrew with dropped items, opening and closing doors, drawers, and other tasks.

In addition to the physical tasks, Davin will offer emotional support and daily companionship to Andrew.

Andrew and his mother, Natalie, recently completed an intensive two-week team training course in Oceanside, California where they learned how to work with their canine companion safely and effectively.

The teen from Kaysville is excited to have a new best friend who will help him live a more independent life.

Andrew’s mother says Davin will, “help build bridges and help Andrew get out and engage with people. It will also be great for Andrew to have someone to love and look after”.

