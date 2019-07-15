Hogle Zoo says goodbye to ‘Kipenzi’ the giraffe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah’s Hogle Zoo lost a member of their family on Monday.

15-year-old Kipenzi, a giraffe was humanely euthanize, after she showed signs of gastrointestinal dysfunction.

Courtesy: Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Animal experts say giraffes have four stomach chambers and an autopsy showed gastric ulcers in one of Kip’s stomach chambers and areas of bloating and redness in her intestine, which appeared to have shut down.

Kip came to Hogle Zoo, from Brookfield Zoo, in 2005. She moved from the old giraffe barn to the new African Savanna in 2014.



Zoo officials say she was a three-time mother and a wonderful “auntie” to 10 month-old Georgetta and to new arrival, 2-year-old Minka .

Kipenzi will help other giraffes through her death. CT scans of her feet will help document normal giraffe anatomy as well as the localized disease process going on in her digits. Another lasting legacy will be generating new stem cells from her adipose tissue (fat) to be used for fellow giraffes in need.

