“Heartbreaking”: Three homes demolished two years after Riverdale landslide

RIVERDALE (ABC 4 News) – Three homes atop a landslide affected hill are now destroyed, falling victim not to the slide but to the wrecking ball.

The home at 4887 South 600 is the last house standing on that section of the street. Nearly two years after a landslide eroded part of the backyards, the three houses to the north have all been demolished.

When the saturated hillside gave way on November 19th, 2017, Louis Donovan’s finances began to crumble as well. His house was condemned by the City of Riverdale and fenced off.

“Who gives them the right to take my property from me? Who gives them the right to put permanent fencing and then who gives them the right to just do nothing?” Donovan asked on January 2nd. “They once were involved with putting the fencing up and now they just washed their hands and letting the hillside crumble.”

Forced to move in with relatives and still required to pay his mortgage because the house was still standing, Donovan and three neighbors sued Riverdale and neighboring Washington Terrace, claiming their leaking water systems caused the slide and caused anxiety among neighbors.

“I don’t know if my house is going to be here in two years or six months or whatever,” neighbor Dave Morgan said. “I just got to kind of look at it and say whatever happens you know. When it happens I’ll make a decision on what to do then.”

Donovan finally got his loan forgiven…and this week crews demolished his house and all of his equity along with it leaving nothing but a giant hole.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Donovan said. “You know it’s more than a house. We made it a home. We have friends and neighbors and this is the house my kids grew up in and a neighborhood that we loved.”

While their houses no longer have a foundation the owners are hoping that their lawsuit does. It’s currently making its way through the 2nd District Courts.

ABC4 News reached out to Riverdale City administrator Rodger Worthen. A voicemail message left for him Thursday was not returned.

