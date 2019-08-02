Food Truck Friday: Balabé Senegalese Cuisine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday’s at ABC4 we welcome in our local food trucks; and this week we welcomed ‘Balabé ‘Senegalese Cuisineʼ to the station.

Chef Pape and Ibou Fall are the faces behind the food truck. The two are friends, turned family, and they both share a love for food.

Ibou is the business man and Chef Pape is the man that makes magic in the kitchen. Chef Pape held several chef positions at various restaurants in New York City; and he brought his personal cooking style and experience from his country to lead the charge to start this food truck.

‘Balabé ‘Senegalese Cuisineʼ says it’s loving the chance to give the people of Salt Lake City the opportunity to try the authentic flavors of African (Senegalese to be specific) cuisine.

‘Balabé ‘Senegalese Cuisineʼ offers a variety of Senegalese delicacies; and since everything is cooked fresh on the truck it can personalize every entree!

‘Balabé specializes in a few of the most famous dishes from Senegal and tries to keep authentic flavors in mind! So… if you want to indulge your taste buds in some flavorful and exotic eats, we recommend you give ‘Balabé’ a try!

To see where the ‘Balabé ‘Senegalese Cuisine’ Food Truck will be next, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter– @balabeslc.